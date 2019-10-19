Local support group hosts inaugural March Against Meth event

A local support group hosted an event Saturday helping to bring the Brazos Valley recovery community together.

The Nest addiction and family support group hosted its inaugural March Against Meth and recovery awareness fair. The event was held at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

They started the event with a march around the church celebrating and proclaiming addiction recovery. At the recovery awareness fair, attendees got the chance to hear testimonies of healing from addiction.

There were also booths set up to learn about local recovery services.

"The March Against Meth is to raise awareness in the Brazos Valley that we do have a serious meth problem here and we need to break those barriers and we need to bring people into recovery. There's a lot of shame and guilt that goes along with addiction and our goal is to break that stigma," said the founding director of The Nest, JoAnn Willis.

Willis said The Nest hopes to make March Against Meth an annual event.