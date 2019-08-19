Local tanning salon charging customers even after it shut down

The owner of a shuttered tanning salon in College Station is sharing her side of the story through her attorney and a website.

Tiki Tan closed suddenly last week with no warning to customers who claim they're still getting charged for prepaid services.

Signs are now posted on both locations indicating the company's owner, Charlene Heath, is going through legal troubles.

The following is a message posted on the website tikitan-bcs.com:

"We regret the confusion and concern that the immediate closure of our two locations: 900 Harvey Rd. and 1718 Rock Prairie Rd. may have caused you. However, urgent and immediate action was necessary due to circumstances and obligations that were outside the control of BCS Tanning, LP to continue its operation.

Steps are in place to seek new management for one or both remaining locations to fulfill outstanding tanning services for you and we hope to have a remedy in the next few weeks. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we do so and will provide this information either directly via email or contained here on our website.

Please continue to monitor our website for accurate updates as social and public media may not. Also please note that no drafting of any membership accounts for the month of August 2019 was authorized by BCS Tanning LP. Any drafts that may have occurred were performed through a third-party point-of-sale salon management firm which we are seeking remedy to correct on behalf of our customers.

We appreciate your 17 years of patronage and support of TIKI TAN as well as our community involvement since TIKI's inception to its exit as consistently the Best Tanning Salon within Bryan/College Station with notable awards over our last five years."

"Personal thanks for the growth and learning opportunities that I have had during this season of my life. I wish the new management much success and prosperity and know that they will exceed in providing our loyal and valued clients more than what they expect! Thanks, again, Aggieland," said Charlene Heath on the web page.