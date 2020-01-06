Local teen enjoying new life following heart surgery

Most of us don't think twice about walking up stairs, but for one College Station teen, that used to exhaust her.

KBTX has been following Abigail Franklin since 2018 when she underwent life-changing heart surgery.

Abigail was born with a rare congenital heart defect. The condition affected her blood supply, which affected how much oxygen her body received.

In September of 2018, her heart condition was fixed.

"I'm just enjoying being able to do things I was not able to," said Abigail.

Abigail can now do things like ride a bike and participate in gym class. She's also looking forward to college.

"We were worried because we didn't know if I could get from one place to another quick enough to get to class or if it would be too hard for me. Recently, I went to a preview at Mary Hardin Baylor and I was walking around and realized I could do it," said Abigail.

"There are times that we just bask in the beauty of seeing our daughter live her life without obstruction," said Eve Franklin, Abigail's mother.

Eve attributes her daughter's progress to having the right medical professionals nearby. It's something she wants other families to know about too.

"In Houston, Texas we have specialists that can turn a heart, take a heart and change the plumbing and repair and make it perfect," said Eve.

"I know one thing that always kind of scared me was not outliving my parents just because I feel like that's something that shouldn't happen. Now I don't have to worry about that," said Abigail.

Abigail is currently a junior in high school. She plans to go into the medical field in the future.