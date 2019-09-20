Local teen accused of stealing two vehicles in one month

A teen accused of stealing a SUV this week returned to the same neighborhood it was taken from as police were still there, according to an arrest report.

The vehicle was taken Wednesday from the 1100 block of Oney Hervey Road near Holleman Drive and Wellborn Road. Police said the SUV was left unlocked with the keys in the console.

Police were in the area Thursday taking another report when they spotted the stolen vehicle being driven by Christopher Young, 19.

Following a short chase, Young was arrested near the intersection of Nevada Street and Phoenix Street. He was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest and No Drivers License.

According to jail records, Young was just released from jail Monday after being arrested last month by Bryan police on charges of Burglary of a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

In that case, police said on Wednesday, August 28, Young was found in a vehicle stolen from College Station and was stopped in Bryan at a convenience store on Finfeather Road.