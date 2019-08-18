Teen linked to recent shootings and drug activity is now charged with gun theft

College Station police say recent gun violence and drug activity between two groups are linked to a stolen firearm investigation at a local business.

Cody Lamar Briscoe, 17, of Bryan has been charged for a theft that occurred on July 24 at a gun shop on Texas Avenue in College Station.

Police found the stolen firearm while investigating a shooting Thursday, August 15 in the 2100 block of Southwood Drive. Briscoe and two other teens were arrested and charged.

Investigators say the shooting on Southwood Drive is connected to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant on Harvey Road on Friday, August 9. Two people were arrested immediately following that incident.

College Station police said on Friday, August 16 these crimes were the result of "two feuding social circles" dealing with marijuana.

In its announcement, police said specifically, the suspects were not members of any gangs and nobody has been injured in any of the activity.

Other suspects arrested and linked to these crimes are Jamal Zeno, Jatarious Ginn, Isaac Vasquez, and Jason Stovall.

Briscoe remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on bonds totaling $125,000.