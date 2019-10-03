Local theaters beefing up security for "Joker" opening weekend

Some local movie theaters are increasing security for a controversial movie set to open this weekend.

Movie theaters across the country are looking at their security with the release of "Joker." The film is causing concern that the content of the film will inspire real violence.

Law enforcement is on alert and the U.S.Army has even warned troops about violence at screenings.

The latest Batman series paints the villain as a protagonist.

Seven years ago, 12 people were murdered and dozens injured during a mass shooting at a premiere of the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, Colorado.

Movie theaters, including Cinemark and Star Cinema Grill in College Station, will have extra officers for the new film coming out. Thursday afternoon was quiet at the movies but Corporal Garrett Birdwell was already on patrol.

He works at Cinemark regularly, doing off-duty security.

"You know they, they're taking all the precautions necessary. We want everybody to have a safe and enjoyable experience. And we're going to be on duty from open to close for the next several days," said Birdwell.

"When you go to a theater know where your exits are in case you have to make an immediate exit. And report anything that looks suspicious to you," he said

"I'm pretty excited, but there's been like a lot of talk about like threats about it. But apparently there's going to be security tonight so that'll be good for us and I'm really excited to see the movie," said Ashley Gonzalez of Bryan. She and about eight friends plan to see "Joker" at Cinemark on Thursday night.

She plans to watch her surroundings.

"Have a good time but just also be careful," she said. " I think it's good to have the extra security because it definitely will like provide safety for everyone and like calm everyone's nerves," said Gonzalez.

Police also suggest knowing movie theater rules.

"Each theater has their own costume policy. Be aware of what it is before you come in a costume," said Birdwell. "And if you see anybody that’s asking some way that they shouldn’t be acting or wearing something that’s a little bit obvious that they shouldn't be wearing of course notify somebody so we can check it out," he said.

Something unusual KBTX noticed when stopping by a couple theaters Thursday in College Station was there weren't any movie posters for the "Joker" movie.

KBTX also reached out to Aggieland Premiere Cinemas in Bryan to ask about their plans for security but they said they had no comment.