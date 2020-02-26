Local travel agency has multiple cancellations amid coronavirus outbreak

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it is not if, but when, the United States has a coronavirus outbreak. Since then, local travel agencies say they are seeing multiple people cancel their trips.

Jo Ann Nuzny manages Noel’s A&M Travel in College Station and says they have had more than a dozen cancellations in the last two days.

“We have had people traveling to Thailand, Vietnam, those kind of make sense because it is over where the outbreak and more people are ill. Now, we are now starting to get Europe, England, that kind of thing that are starting to cancel. Not because they are ill, but because they are afraid,” Nuzny said.

Nuzny says that the number of cruises and flights to other countries makes up most of the cancellations.

"It could affect our business dramatically. They can't tell us if this will last till the summer, they can’t tell us if this is going to last for the next year. Most people will be afraid to book,” said Nuzny.

Residents traveling through Easterwood Airport in College Station say they are concerned when they board planes now.

"When others are coughing or wheezing on a flight and not taking extra precaution it is pretty troubling,” said College Station resident Judy Nunez.

Nuzny says if you are looking into traveling over the next few months, it is recommended now more than ever to invest in travel insurance, just in case the outbreak continues to spread.

According to the CDC, the number of cases in the United States is relatively low compared to other countries. However, doctors say the best way to defend yourself against any virus is to constantly wash your hands and disinfect.

