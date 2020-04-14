Local universities receive $54 million in grants from relief fund

Texas A&M University and Blinn College will receive $54 million in grants funded by the CARES Act, the federal government's $2 trillion coronavirus relief measure, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Tuesday.

In total, Texas A&M will receive more than $39 million and Blinn College will receive more than $14 million.

At least half of each grant must be devoted to emergency financial aid to help students cover expenses from the disruption of campus operations. Schools are allowed to determine for themselves how that money will be awarded to students.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

The funding comes from the CARES Act's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The CARES Act provides billions of dollars for hospitals and state and local governments, $500 billion for loans to struggling businesses, as well as $1,200 to each Texas resident making less than $75,000 a year.

The bill expands unemployment benefits, and also defers student loan payments for six months with no penalty or interest.