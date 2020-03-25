Local utility companies delay disconnections during shelter-in-place order

Utility companies in the BCS area are responding to the COVID-19 crisis by suspending disconnections due to non-payment.

Atmos Energy announced this week it has temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections for customers who cannot pay their utility bill. Atmos will continue to maintain and operate critical gas infrastructure during the pandemic.

Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) also says they are delaying disconnections in response to COVID-19. BTU will continue to disconnect services upon customer request only until the shelter-in-place order is lifted and normal business operations have resumed.

College Station Utilities says there will be no account disconnects for non-payment through at least the duration of the shelter-in-place order, April 7.

