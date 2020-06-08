Local utility companies have more than $2 million in late payments

Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities will start resuming late fees and termination notices.

These were previously waived due to COVID-19. For the last three months, local utility companies have given customers some leeway when it comes to their bill.

Monday, 2,323 BTU customers are at least 45 days late on paying their bill. This makes for a combined total of $672,725.90 in overdue payments. College Station Utilities has a total of 4,969 customers with late payments resulting in $1,493,327.88 in overdue payments.

Both companies will resume late fees beginning June 15. A termination notice will be mailed out on July 2 and terminations will being on July 15.

BTU Account Manager Meagan Brown says the decision to bring back late fees and terminations comes from the state opening back up. They’ve waived nearly 200,000 late fees since March.

“Everybody is slowly getting back to work and everything, so business does have to resume as normal,” said Brown.

BTU and College Station Utilities encourage customers that need help to reach out ahead of time to set up payment plans.

“Even if you can only pay 10, 30, 20 whatever it is, dollars a week then we can work to pay off that debt,” said Brown.

For more information contact BTU:

Online Payment Arrangement Request Form

Email: ContactBTU@btutilities.com

Call: 979-821-5700 to speak to a customer service representative

For more information contact College Station Utilities:

Visit Utility Customer Services at 310 Krenek Tap Road

Email utilities@cstx.gov

Call 979-764-3535 and ask for a customer service representative

