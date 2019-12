A Brazos Valley man celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday afternoon surrounded by family and friends.

Milton Greer was born on December 22, 1919.

His birthday celebration on Sunday was held at the Brazos Valley Senior Citizens Center in Bryan.

Greer fought in World War II in the Navy and was a part of the Navy’s Seabees. After the war, Greer returned back to the Brazos Valley and worked as a welder and carpenter. He also has spent 40 years with the Masons.