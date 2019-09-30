Local veteran falls victim to a crime on the rise in College Station

A local veteran is the latest victim in crime that's on the rise in College Station, stolen vehicles.

Alan Filmer owned a black and yellow motorcycle until Monday morning.

"When I woke up this morning, getting ready to go to class, came outside...gone," Filmer said.

The former Marine said someone stole his 2012 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle.

"Year-to-date this year there have been 141 stolen vehicles. That's all vehicles including motorcycles, and year-to-date last year was 93," said Officer Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department.

Police advise motorcycle owners to chain their bikes or keep them in a garage, if possible.

Meanwhile, Filmer says he's not optimistic about getting his bike back in one piece. Right now, he's worried about finding a new way to get around town.

"It's definitely going to be a lot harder to get around. I don't have a car. The motorcycle was the only way I got to work and school," Filmer said.

College Station police said in the last 12 months 44 motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters have been stolen.