Local veterinarians offer house calls amid COVID-19 concerns

With COVID-19 and the number of guidelines that come along with it, people are having to get creative with the way they do things, even our local pet care providers.

The owner and lead veterinarian at Brazos Valley Animal Hospital and Pet Resort, Dr. Samantha Holter, says their doors are still open, for now.

"You know, it's definitely slowed down this past week, understandably," said Dr. Holter

However, concerns about coronavirus didn't stop Faith Weeks from coming in for her foster dog, Lucy.

"Dr. Holter is taking care of some skin and ear issues with her, so we're here for our recheck date to see how we're doing," said Weeks.

Dr. Holter sees a day where people like Faith won't come to her hospital. It's a future she's preparing for.

"Lots of people are staying home now, so that's why we've started offering house calls to better serve our community," Dr. Holter

Starting Tuesday, if a pet owner calls Dr. Holter, she'll get some medical history on the pet, then swing by their house.

"We'll meet you in your yard, do the full exam, nose-to-tail of your pet, kind of get an idea of what's going on and do whatever treatments we can do at your house. If your pet is very sick and we think that they need to be hospitalized, we will take your pet, as long as you would like, to the hospital so they could get the care they need," said Dr. Holter

She says she wants to make life easier for pet owners during these crazy times.

"Pets are going to get sick unfortunately and we just want people to know they have somewhere to go that their pet is going to get their best pet care possible and that they don't have to sit at home with their sick pet," said Dr. Holter

Multiple health organizations have stated that domestic pets and animals aren’t at risk for contracting COVID-19.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said it’s “very unlikely” a person would contract the virus by touching or playing with pets.

Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, said you should practice good hygiene by bathing your pets and washing your hands after playing with them as they can carry other diseases.

The AVMA also advised people who have contracted the novel coronavirus to limit interactions with their pets out of an abundance of caution.

Experts agree that the focus is to use common sense.

“You might want to figure out alternatives, like walking your dog on a different route that isn't populated with so many people," Castle said.

Castle said that people who are staying at home have the perfect opportunity to enjoy more time with their pet, and even to consider fostering or adopting a new furry member of the family.

“That’s a proven fact that your pets can really calm you down, help calm the family down, because they are the constant," Castle said.

