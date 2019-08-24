Local volunteers use this tradition to keep culture alive

For the past 12 years, a group of local women has volunteered to teach members of the Snook SPJST youth club how to hand-make kolaches.

On Saturday, the children within the Czech club made around 60 dozen kolaches at Snook Elementary School to sell as a fundraiser Sunday to earn money for their trips and camps.

One volunteer said they help the kids out as a way to keep the Czech culture alive with the younger generations as she feels its been lost throughout the years.

"It's dying out. The younger ones aren't picking it up so they have to be taught because it's not done now in their homes as much so we have to keep it up," said Lydia Faust.

The members are selling their kolaches at the 47th annual Snook Fireman's Barbeque.

If you would like to stop by and support them and the Snook Volunteer Fire Department, the event will be hosted Sunday at the Snook SPJST Hall from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door.