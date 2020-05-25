Local ways to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Memorial Day events in 2020 will not be the same as they have been in the past due to social distancing efforts; however, there are still groups locally taking time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Below are ways you can honor and remember our nation's heroes on Monday, May 25th.

Events

American Legion Post #159 Memorial Day Observance

-The event will include a short speech, prayer, and reading of the names of veterans lost last year. It will take place outside in the front parking lot near the flag poles.

-Monday, May 25, 11 a.m.

-101 Waco Street in Bryan.

Bryan Rotary Club

-Bryan Rotarians still want to honor their tradition of delivering flags to homes and businesses, so the community is invited to share posts of remembrances or photos of flags to their "Together We Honor" Facebook page, see the 'Related Links' tab.

The Museum of The American G.I.

-Currently, outside the museum, there are hundreds of Remembrance Crosses to honor those who served. You can visit the museum to observe the Remembrance Crosses free of charge.

-The inside of the museum will re-open on Wednesday, May 27, with new exhibits and vehicles.