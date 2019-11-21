Local woman celebrates turning 102-years-old

A local woman celebrated her 102nd birthday Thursday night surrounded by family and friends.

Lillian Holubec was born in Kurten on November 23, 1917. She was raised in Kurten and graduated from Bryan High School.

Her family gathered at Broadmoor Place Thursday for dinner, cake, and to sing her happy birthday.

Mike Kristynik, Holubec’s nephew, says she has always been the brightest light in their lives.

“Everybody who knows her will tell you about her positive attitude and she doesn't ever complain. And when you know she feels bad or hurts, she doesn't ever complain. I think that is the secret to her longevity,” said Kristynik.

Her family also says she loves to travel and is proud that she has visited every single US state.

