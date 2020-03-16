Local woman helping the community stay active during COVID-19 pandemic

Since COVID-19 has surfaced, fewer people have been going to the gym. Whether their gym closed temporarily or maybe they don't feel comfortable going to a public place.

To encourage people to stay active during this time, a College Station woman is providing free online workouts every day.

Former Texas A&M Kinesiology Professor Gretchen Gegg started her own health and wellness business, MiMo. Gegg would stream Facebook live workouts once a month before the outbreak. Now, she streams them daily.

"I was thinking, okay, I have this community of people who are overwhelmed, how can I serve them?" said Gegg. "The very first thing that came to mind was to do more workouts from home."

She conducts the livestream at 6:00 a.m., but they remain on her page so you can do them at any time. Gegg said they last about 30 minutes.

"It helps us be there together," said Gegg. "It isn't something that's just affecting these isolated groups, it's something that's invading all of our mental space. I think we can come together as a community and support each other in this time. "

Gegg said at this time, the most essential part of her videos is the last five minutes, which is a time of meditation that helps people relax.

