Local woman receives two life sentences in child sex crimes case

Authorities in Madison County are showing absolutely no mercy for a woman who admitted to repeatedly sexually abusing a child and possessing child pornography.

Felicia Mulkey of Madisonville pleaded guilty last month to four charges and received two life sentences with no chance of parole. The survivor of the crimes was attacked "hundreds of times," according to prosecutors.

"It took a team effort to successfully prosecute this horrendous crime and rescue a little girl," said District Attorney Brian Risinger.

Mulkey pleaded guilty to one count of continous sexual abuse of a child, one count of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, and two counts of possession of child pornography.

She was sentenced to the maximum punishment allowed by law on all charges by Judge Hal Ridley in the 278th District Court in Madisonville.

Mulkey's boyfriend, Joseph Farris, is also charged in connection with this case and is awaiting trial.