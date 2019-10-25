Local woman spreads holiday cheer to hospital patients

As Halloween approaches, one local resident is making sure patients at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station get the chance to celebrate the holiday.

Carline, a College Station resident, is in the hospital receiving treatment. But she is not letting that stop her from enjoying the holidays. She has decorated her entire room with pumpkins, orange lights, baskets of candy, and even decorated her IV pole.

Even though her room is festive, she wants to make sure she shares that spirit with her fellow patients and staff. So she puts on her witches hat, grabs her IV pole, and walks the halls handing out Halloween candy.

“It makes the patients that are unhappy, give them an opportunity to smile at something,” said Carline, “And I think it’s just an honor to be able to do this, and God has put me here apparently for this reason.”

Carline says she is known for her smile, but her favorite thing to do is try and make other people smile.