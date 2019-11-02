Local woman with rare syndrome spreading awareness with Color the World Orange day

A local woman is asking everyone to wear orange Monday for Color the World Orange day to spread awareness for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

Whitney Lavender lives in Caldwell and for as long as she can remember, has lived a busy life with her husband and two sons.

“We’d hunt and fish and play football and do MMA and just go go go,” said Lavender.

Nearly two years ago, no November 27, 2017, she was about to walk down the stairs to leave her home when she fell.

“There was nothing broken, nothing in the X-rays were showing. Everyone kept saying it's just bruised, just use the crutches and it’ll get better,” Lavender said.

After months of physical therapy and treatments, nothing changed. That is when her doctors diagnosed her with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

"He looked at me and said ‘it means a lifelong of pain and medication and there is not much that anyone will be able to do for you’," said Lavender.

CRPS is chronic nerve pain that typically affects nad arm or a leg and normally develops after an injury. The syndrome is extremely rare.

At this time, there is no cure for CRPS, and many treatments are not approved.

“The past two years we have seen it just get worse,” said Lavender. “The skin continues to change and break down. It can’t be touched by anything; no pants, no sheets, the wind blows and it hurts, we have to turn fans off when I come in the room."

Even though the pain, and now having to depend fully on a wheelchair, that it is her family that helps keep her strong.

"Every morning when I wake up, and they are all standing there smiling and say good morning, it makes it worth it,” Lavender said.

It is that encouragement that she wants to share during CRPS Awareness Month and Color the World Orange day Monday, November 4.

She even wrote to Governor Greg Abbott, requesting the month of November is CRPS Awareness Month. Last week, he sent her a proclamation, signed by him.

“I was incredibly touched by him taking the time to do so,” Lavender said.

She says that the CRPS community has helped her cope these last two years and that she is still fighting every single day to walk again.

"I want to walk my boys down the aisle when they get married and have that first dance with them. I want to go out to eat, and just go out in public and feel normal again for one second,” said Lavender.

