Local workout studio raises money for breast cancer research

Row House in College Station raised money for breast cancer research with its Row for the Cure event Saturday morning.

Members and non-members were invited to come into the rowing based workout studio to help raise funds for breast cancer research.

Studio owner Lindsey LeBlanc says this is the second relay row they have done to raise money.

"1 in 8 women are affected by this,” said LeBlanc. “It’s something that every one of us knows someone who has battled breast cancer so we can all understand that and get behind that cause.”

One of the coaches, Bryanna Contreras says she knows all too well how breast cancer can change a life.

"My grandmother had breast cancer. It was in stage two and by the time she had surgery it was stage three,” said Contreras.

That was nine years ago. Contreras says it was the support from her family that got her grandmother through it. She wanted to bring that support to her class on Saturday.

"Mentally strong and physically strong really go hand in hand, so today kind of strengthens us emotionally and it helps us band together and creates change,” said Contreras.

For more information on breast cancer research, or to donate, visit cancer.org

