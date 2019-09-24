Bike tour promoting life-saving donations makes stop in College Station

The Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour is making a 500-mile trek across the state to raise the awareness of the need for life-saving donations of blood, marrow, organs, and tissues.

Cyclists like Melanie Hartman have a personal connection to the cause.

"I needed a transplant, I really didn't know what a transplant was and so I think it's very important to raised awareness for the need for donations."

She needed and eventually received a kidney transplant. Now she rides to honor donors like Vanessa Harrison, a 24-year-old who has helped save three lives.

Tuesday, the bikers made a stop in College Station. Vanessa’s parents were among many families of donors and recipients.

"There are actually other families that are really grateful,” said Dwayne Harrison, Vanessa’s father. “It's for me, a form of therapy, that we're not the only people out there going through this."

Hartman says the meaning behind it all is what makes the 500 miles worth it.

"It's very emotional and satisfying knowing that who we get to ride for, we sometimes get to see the healing process for families as well as some of the benefits the recipients have got to get,” said Hartman.

Vanessa’s mother, Gay Harrison, says becoming a donor herself is next on the list.

"Getting myself tested and letting other people know how easy it is to just to swab and mail it off to see if you could be a possible match and change someone's life,” said Harrison.

