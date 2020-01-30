Lone Star College Kingswood campus on lockdown

A Houston college campus has been placed on lockdown after reports of a shooter on campus.

Lone Star College's Kingswood campus is instructing students, faculty and staff are instructed to "go to the nearest room and lock the door," according to the college's Twitter page.

"This is not a drill," warned Lone Star College.

Harris Country Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, said there is no confirmation of an active shooter and law enforcement are "systematically going building by building and escorting students/faculty out."

Students are told to check their email for further instructions.