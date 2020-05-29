Long lines at Brazos County Tax Office, DPS reopens next week

Leaders at local government offices are working on ways to serve their customers in the COVID-19 era.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is now accepting online reservations for some of its services. The District Office in Bryan is set to open June 3 during the agency's third phase of reopenings around the state.

The extension for expired cards remains in effect during the state's disaster declaration, so you may not need to rush in.

If you need to do business at the Brazos County Tax Office, plan on spending some time waiting.

Lots of people are seeing long lines there.

Friday morning the line of vehicles snaked through the entire parking lot. People waited hours to be served.

Last week the Tax Office reopened the inside lobby to title transfers only. The office is still only working with half of their staff.

"I got here about 8:20 this morning. I’m just now beginning to leave and I don’t even really know what time it is, probably right at 11, so it’s been a pretty good little wait," said Dell Thompson of Bryan.

He was hoping to get a vehicle title transfer but will have to return with some more documents.

Friday morning more than 30 people were waiting in line on the sidewalk before they opened. There are still limited hours inside from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

"I understand you’ve got to do that social distancing but if they could get a few more people in maybe it might make it a little faster, but I understand the process," said Thompson.

Kristeen Roe, the Brazos County Tax Assessor Collector, suggests people call before arriving.

"I understand people want to get it done. I’m exactly the same way. There is no mandate to register your vehicle or renew disabled placards or even transfer your title until 60 days past the end of the

disaster declaration and the disaster declaration is still in place and that’s the governor's call," she said.

She said there have been questions about having more staff inside working.

"The issue is that I am limited on the staff that I can pull in and so working half staff, these are not the only people we're serving. We have a tremendous amount of work coming in electronically," said Roe.

Roe said they also don't want to bring everyone back in and risk the office being exposed to COVID-19.

"If I pull my entire staff in and we have an active case that the possibility of closing the doors for two weeks and nothing getting done is there, so we're trying to be as careful and thoughtful about this as we can," said Roe.

Thompson plans to be back at the Tax Office Monday. Sometime next week he also plans to visit the DPS Office.

"You better bring a lot of patience and I would bring some water too," he said.

DPS says every person including customers will be screened for symptoms prior to coming into their offices including a temperature check. Customers may be asked to reschedule their appointment if they do not pass the safety screening.