Local teacher nominated for national award; Here's how you can vote for him

College Station High School teacher, Jim Dawson, has been teaching for almost 40 years.

He's a construction science teacher that was recently nominated for the 2019 Safety Educator of the Year Award.

Dawson has dedicated his life to better the lives of students in College Station.

"It's a bit overwhelming," said Dawson. "You think how many hundreds and hundreds of people are as good or better as I am?"

"For someone to choose me, that's quite an honor," said Dawson.

Students build multiple different types of objects in his classroom, including anything from a china cabinet to a deer blind. Although his priority is how much fun his students are having, he does not mess around with safety.

"I have done this forever, and I have very few if any safety issues with my kids," said Dawson.

Voting ends Friday at 5:00 p.m. and his students are asking others to vote for their beloved teacher by clicking here.

Each year, CareerSafe® highlights the top safety educators in the country who go above and beyond to teach their students the importance of safety education as not just a tool, but a skill for life.

This year, CareerSafe® has nominated three finalists who have proven their passion for safety in the workplace and have made a true impact on their students.

The winner of the 2019 CareerSafe® Safety Educator of the Year Award gets a $5,000 cash prize, along with an all-expense-paid trip to ACTE in December where the Safety Educator of the Year award will be presented.