Caldwell SPJST Bingo hall shut down by the state

A longtime bingo hall in Caldwell has abruptly closed, leaving people there wondering why.

The SPJST Lodge #186 used to have bingo several nights a week at their building on Highway 36 south of Caldwell.

This week, signs went up on the marquee and the front entrance saying there is no bingo. KBTX stopped by the Lodge Tuesday but the door was locked.

SPJST Lodge President Victor Mendez got in touch to say they had requested a waiver from the state after several months of low attendance. Over the weekend they received a letter from the state Lottery Commission declining their request and instructing them to shut down.

The Commission told KBTX Tuesday afternoon the lodge also failed to make enough money over its most recent license period.

"I'm just really surprised because there's not that much entertainment for people around Caldwell," said Virginia Lenz, who grew up here and is moving back to Caldwell.

She and others wanted to know what happened with the bingo hall.

"I think it's going to probably be a disappointment to quite a few people," she said.

Kristen Orostieta's real estate office is next to the bingo hall. She heard about it closing on Facebook first.

"Would love to be able to see the bingo hall be able to be something for the community may be open back up for bingo or even have, cause it was not only just a bingo hall but it was a community space," said Orostieta, a Realtor with Texas Lone Star Team.

"When we first saw on Facebook that the bingo hall was closing it was very unfortunate because I want to see... Any part of Caldwell but definitely the south side of Caldwell be able to thrive and see businesses continue on," said Orostieta. "It is unfortunate," she said.

“Well I guess they’ll have to start going to Bryan to play bingo now," said Lenz.

Mendez said Bingo helped the lodge pay their bills.

The lodge said Tuesday they are going back to the drawing board to look at future plans but plan to keep their space there.