Looking Back: 400 pictures that tell a tale of hail, wind, and fiery sunsets

Wednesday, May 27th will be a day that Brazos Valley residents will talk about with friends, neighbors, and as small talk at the grocery store.

As weeks and months pass, the exact date may slip from memory, but the events of the day likely will not. Tremendous rounds of hail, torrential rain, prolific lightning, and a sunset that lit the sky on fire.

(...oh and that terrifying noise that screeched through the night air in Bryan / College Station)

Below is a look at over 400 pictures sent in by YOU as rounds of severe weather blew across the Brazos Valley.

SUBMIT YOUR PICTURES HERE