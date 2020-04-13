Looking Back: One year anniversary of the Franklin / Highway 79 tornado

On April 13th, 2019, the biggest tornado to land in Robertson County in over 60 years traveled more than 30 miles along Highway 79.

That tornado intensified to peak winds of 140mph over the community of Franklin.

After the fact, the National Weather Service determined an EF-3 tornado the size of two and a half football fields wide spun winds in excess of 140mph through the south side of town.

The video above is a look back on what the forecast looked like before the storm & the minute-by-minute account of how that destructive morning played out.