Looking back at 2019: A year of weather in the Brazos Valley

2019 was a wild, active year of weather in the Brazos Valley.

Well, at least the first half of it was.

Wintry weather that many had never heard of, big rainmakers, thick fog, and eventually dangerous severe weather and flooding kept many glued to forecasts through the first six months of the year. By summer, a major lull hit -- but that meant searing summer heat and a return to drought conditions almost area-wide.

Here is a quick recap of the incredible weather the Brazos Valley experienced in 2019:

JANUARY

The new year hit the ground running when it came to concerning weather. January 2nd brought Bryan-College Station 2.22” of rain, causing minor flooding for parts of the area. By mid-to-late month, the Brazos Valley learned a new winter term -- many times over.

Graupel.

The soft snow / sleet combo fell in the Brazos Valley on the 22nd and 28th. Heavy frost covered the ground on the 24th. Gusts to near 50mph blew through on the 19th.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 75° - January 8th

Coldest Temperature: 29° - January 20th, 24th

Wettest Day: 2.22” - January 2nd

FEBURARY

The month that will be remembered for being a gloomy month stuck in a cloud.

• Fog was observed in the area 22 out of the 28 days.

• Rain was observed 12 out of 28 days.

• Only 6 days out of the entire month brought sunshine to the Brazos Valley.

Still, the month officially ended 0.75” of rain behind the monthly average.

Oh...there was more of that graupel we learned to know and love from the month before on the 8th.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 78° - February 5th

Coldest Temperature: 32° - February 13th

Wettest Day: 0.76” - February 7th

MARCH

Fog carried over from February through the first two days of the month before a strong cold front blew in on the 3rd. That front packed Arctic air behind it to only allow for a 6° temperature spread the following day. The morning began at 29° and only “warmed” to 35° by afternoon -- setting a new Record Low Max (coldest daytime high) for February 4th.

The first severe thunderstorms of the year strolled through the Brazos Valley on the 13th and 14th. Wind in excess of 45mph was recorded on the 14th along with isolated reports of hail.

Smoke from a massive fire at a chemical plant in Deer Park, near Houston, lofted into the air on the 19th.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 80° - March 29th

Coldest Temperature: 26° - March 5th

Wettest Day: 0.56” - March 14th

APRIL

April brought one of the scariest and damaging months of weather the Brazos Valley has experienced in well over a decade.

Weekly severe weather events occurred, leaving behind large hail, damaging winds, and multiple tornadoes. The largest of which moved along Hwy 79 on the 13th, intensifying to an EF-3 in Franklin, Texas with maximum winds to 140mph. By the end of the day, six tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service across Robertson, Leon, and Houston Counties.

The tornadoes that occurred that day are as follows:

• Mumford: EF-0

• Hwy 79 / Franklin: EF-3

• Leon County (between Marquez & Jewett): EF-1

• Lovelady (Houston County): EF-2

• Weches (Houston County): EF-3

• Tadmor (Houston County): EF-1

RECAP:



A look back at the rain, thunderstorms, and severe weather -- including the #Franklin / Robertson, Leon, and Houston County tornadoes -- that moved through Saturday (4.13.2019) pic.twitter.com/kYs2QGuO6I — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 14, 2019

The season started violently when supercell after supercell thunderstorm moved east across the Northern Brazos Valley through the course of Saturday, April 6th. Damaging wind, hail as large as a baseball, and flooding rain came along with the afternoon and evening of chaos. One brief tornado was reported in the Milam County community of Ben Arnold.

Quick on the heels of that event came a flooding rain and damaging wind episode the following day, Sunday, April 7th.

Flooding rain splashed again throughout the area on the 18th. A new daily rainfall record of 1.66” was set at Easterwood Airport.

The following week brought another round of severe weather -- this time in the form of damaging straight-line winds. A home was tumbled off of the foundation after estimated 90mph winds blew across parts of Leon County the night of April 17th.

Another week in April, another round of severe weather came through the Brazos Valley on April 24th. An EF-2 tornado touched down on the northeast side of Bryan. One man was injured and multiple businesses and a home were heavily damaged when winds reached a maximum strength of 120mph.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 87° - April 9th, 30th

Coldest Temperature: 37° - April 2nd

Wettest Day: 2.07” - April 24th

MAY

No rest for the weary.

Grimes County was hit hardest on the 2nd as late-night storms continued the trend of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts blew through the community of Richards.

Cue the next week, and yet one more round of severe weather to essentially end it all. Bryan and College Station went into their tornado safe areas as a tornado warning consumed the 1 pm to 3 pm hours of the 8th. A brief tornado was spotted near the Brazos River at Highway 60 and again near Easterwood Airport. Those tornadoes were determined to be an EF-0 rating.

All said and done, the National Weather Service issued 77 tornado warnings and 228 severe thunderstorm warnings across the Brazos Valley between April 1st and May 31st.

Highest rain totals fell over the northern tier of the Brazos Valley. Multiple area river, creeks, and streams flooded time and time again over the course of the past two months. The Navasota River was in a state of flood from the first weekend of April through the third week of May.

Summer got an early jump on the Brazos Valley. After reaching 93° on the 19th, May racked up 10 days at or above the 90° mark. The warmest overnight low on record for the 29th was broken and set at 77°.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 93° - May 19th, 22nd, 28th

Coldest Temperature: 57° - May 10th, 13th

Wettest Day: 2.09” - May 2nd

JUNE

Another month. More severe weather.

A tropical low skirted the Upper Texas Coast on the 5th, dumping 7 to 10 inches of rain on parts of Central and South College Station. While likely the day would have collected a new record rainfall, the official reporting station at Easterwood Airport malfunctioned, failing to record a total for the day.

Severe thunderstorms just missed the Brazos Valley on the 9th, but knocked out power, toppled tree branches, and blew off roofs on the 16th and 19th.

Due to all of the rain and severe weather, June turned out to be 0.6° cooler than average for the month.

Still, air conditioners were on blast as muggy air brought three new record high minimums (warmest overnight low) on the 21st at 81° the 22nd at 82°, and the 23rd at 81°.

Starting in June, every other month in 2019 would finish with a deficit of rainfall for the month.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 95° - June 9th

Coldest Temperature: 63° - June 16th

Wettest Day: 7” - 10” - June 5th

Total Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued This Year



Total Tornado Warnings Issued This Year



JULY

July was a hot and boring month for the Brazos Valley with a few interesting notes.

Summer downpours managed to deposit 1” to 3” of rain in very localized pockets of the area on the 2nd. Officially, Easterwood Airport recorded 0.00” for the day.

Hurricane Barry made landfall in Lousiana on the 13th. A few feeder bands brought quick downpours by afternoon and evening.

The first triple-digit heat of the year arrived. 100° was officially reached at the airport on the 30th only to be outdone by 1° hotter on the 31st.

In the end, the month officially only collected 0.18” of rain -- all but 0.01” of which fell on the 1st -- making it the 4th driest July ever on record.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 101° - July 31st

Coldest Temperature: 68° - July 25th, 26th

Wettest Day: 0.17” - July 1st

AUGUST

August 2019 became the fourth hottest on record in Bryan-College Station.

12 days of the month checked in at or above 100°. The “coolest” afternoon high was a balmy 90° on the 3rd.

Strong storms moved through between midnight and 3am on the 25th. The following morning only fell to 80° for a low, setting a new record high minimum (warmest overnight low) for the 26th at 80°. The same happened on the 27th, setting a new record high minimum of 81°.

Drought conditions officially returned during the last week of the month.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 102° - August 14th

Coldest Temperature: 75° - August 25th

Wettest Day: 0.57” - August 14th

SEPTEMBER

September 2019 carried on what August started. It became the second hottest September ever on record in Bryan-College Station with an average monthly temperature of 84.9°. The month missed tying the number one hottest on record by 0.10°.

Rain fell -- but not without a significant impact. A trio of days between the 9th and 11th brought damaging downburst wind between 40 and 60mph each afternoon.

Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall before stalling over I-45 in the Brazos Valley. Even with a tropical system in our backyard, few managed to receive more than an inch of rain. At the same time, historic flooding occurred from Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties into Southeast Texas.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 100° - September 4th, 6th

Coldest Temperature: 72° - September 25th

Wettest Day: 1.05” - September 11th

OCTOBER

One half hot. One half not.

A hot start to the with plenty of highs reaching the mid and upper 90s through the first couple of weeks of the month. Then the cold fronts started to roll.

The 15th brought a record high minimum (warmest overnight low) of 77°. The third front of the month arrived the next day. That would not stop the heat -- a 127 year old record high was broken on the 20th when the official temperature for the day checked in at 94°. A tornado watch was issued the next morning as another cold front pushed a weak line of storms in through the morning hours.

End of the month finished unusually cold. The combination of a cold front, light rain, strong north wind, and an overcast sky held the afternoon high to just 54° on the 25th. That was cold enough to set a new record low maximum (coldest daytime high) for the day. Halloween was one of the coldest in decades, starting with frosty 30s and the first freeze of the season for many and ending at only 55°.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 97° - October 5th

Coldest Temperature: 36° - October 31st

Wettest Day: 0.95” - October 24th

NOVEMBER

The first freeze of the season came about a month earlier than normal. Bryan-College Station recorded 32° for the first time on the 1st. A heavy, killing frost ended the growing season across the Brazos Valley.

An Arctic cold front combined with light rain to bring a light sleet mix between the 11th and 12th.

Officially the month only recorded three freezes at Easterwood Airport, with the coldest morning starting in the upper 20s on the 13th. Frost covered the ground 8 to 10 mornings throughout the month.

While the month started on an unusually cold start, it ended on an unusually warm one. A new record high for the day was set on the 30th as afternoon highs touched the mid-80s. Still the month ended almost 2° below average.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 86° - November 30th

Coldest Temperature: 28° - November 13th

Wettest Day: 0.62” - November 14th

DECEMBER

After a colder than average month prior, December watched the cold fronts slow. Plenty of cold, frosty mornings occurred, but multiple afternoons featured the air conditioner running in cars and houses.

The week of Christmas saw temperatures become mild. Fog was reported each morning between the 22nd and 27th. Afternoon highs topped off at a consecutive 75° between Christmas day and the 28th.

Only three days out of the month were able to collect measurable rainfall. With only 0.56” in the rain gauge for the month, December 2019 made it into the books as the sixth driest December ever recorded.

Quick Stats:

Warmest Temperature: 77° - December 5th

Coldest Temperature: 28° - December 18th

Wettest Day: 0.40” - December 11th

