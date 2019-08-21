Looking for rain? The Gulf tries to help, but...

Hot and dry across the Brazos Valley. You know that song by now.

A slug of deep, tropical moisture is headed north through the Gulf of Mexico but likely not enough to get rain going in your backyard.

A tropical wave that the PinPoint Weather Team has been monitoring since last weekend has finally emerged from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico. While water temperatures are plenty warm to be conducive to tropical development, the upper-level winds are not as friendly.

Tropical development concerns may be low currently, but the moisture moving northbound through Friday is enough to make some good, needed rainfall.

Unfortunately, most of that moisture is going to bypass the Brazos Valley by 100 to 150 miles to the south.

DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Friday will try to pluck a bit of that moisture out of the Gulf to bring the odds for isolated rain and a few, passing downpours to a 30% chance. This slug of tropical moisture then shifts to the east, taking the better rain chance into Lousiana and leaving behind very isolated chances for wet weather through the rest of the weekend.

More details are included in the video above.