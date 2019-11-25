Looking for the right daycare? Here's expert advice on balancing cost and quality

Finding the right daycare to fit your family’s needs is an intimidating task.

“Just going out and researching,” said “It’s whatever you’re comfortable with.”

Resources are available to families beginning or refining their search. The Texas Dept. of Health and Human Services and the Dept. of Family and Protective Services have searchable online databases. See the Related Links.

Based on those specifications, your costs will vary. However, in general, Ritter says childcare in the Bryan-College Station area is reasonable, even inexpensive, compared to major cities and other parts of the country.

For families living in rural areas, the search becomes even more complicated. Yet, again, it’s still all about the individual needs of your child and your situation.

“Call your local childcare licensing office as a starting point,” Ritter said. “There may be less center-based, but there’s definitely a list of home-care providers.”

The final piece of the process? Visit the facility. Take a tour. Honor your own gut.

“I encourage everyone to tour a facility before you decide to place your child there, and see if that gives you a good feeling,” said Ritter.

