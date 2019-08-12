Looking to break this 100° streak...after the hottest day of the year

Hottest high temperature (officially) of 2019: 101°. Tuesday may challenge that before the Brazos Valley gets a chance to bring afternoon temperatures to the double digits.

While it is not expected to feel much different than recent days, the forecast high for Bryan and College Station Tuesday is 102°. If the thermometer at Easterwood Airport can climb that high, it will be the first time to do so in 355 days.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT BRAZOS VALLEY-WIDE TUESDAY

High pressure bears down on the area for one more day, but a weakness between the current area Texas has been stuck under and a new one developing for late week may allow for a brief "cool" down.

A weak "cold" front is slated to reach Texas Tuesday and the Brazos Valley by Wednesday afternoon. That north wind shift could help to bubble up enough clouds to keep afternoon highs just below 100°!

Significant change? No. We are talking highs around 99° versus 100° or 101°.

That wind shift could also help to develop afternoon and early evening rain and a few thunderstorms for a select few in the Brazos Valley. More details on that rain chance and where the best potential falls is in the video above.