Lots to explore at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum this month

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is offering lots of different exhibits and displays to view during the holidays.

On December 20th-22nd, the Gulf Western Modular Railroad Society has brought their model train display to the library for guests to view in the rotunda of the museum. This award-winning model train display has traveled across the United States and features different scenes and landscapes that various trains actively travel through. It even has a replica Union Pacific 4141 train.

“It’s Christmas time and everybody thinks of ‘oh the train under the Christmas tree,’” said Gulf Western Modular Railroad Society member, Chris Grote. “Well, we have a train under the Christmas tree as it were it’s just much bigger than people think of from their childhood or from their youth. We would really like them to come out and enjoy the Christmas spirit here this weekend.” Admission to see the model trains is free.

Additionally in the rotunda, guests are invited to see the 19 foot fully decorated Christmas tree, which is a replica from the White House. According to George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Director of Marketing and Communications, David Anaya, the picturesque Christmas tree is a wonderful place to take photos during the holidays and will be up through the end of the year.

During the holidays, the presidential library will be open Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The library will close at noon on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. It will also be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

On current rotation at the library, the “Wit and Humor: American Political Cartoons” and “Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons” exhibits are still available for access; however, these exhibits are only available until January 5, 2020.

“From the earliest days of our nation, political cartoons appeared as powerful tools of expression for both the powerful and powerless,” and these cartoons have evolved to help “average Americans make sense of tumultuous and complex events we experience in our increasingly connected world,” according to George Bush Presidential Library and Museum website.

Next in the rotation of exhibits, the library will be adding two rotating exhibits that will bring some rock and roll to the museum.

From the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics” is an exclusive exhibit that “explores the power of rock to change attitudes about patriotism, peace, equality, and freedom,” according to George Bush Presidential Library and Museum website. This exhibit will include interactive media, original instruments, costumes from The Village People, lyrics, and other artifacts for guests to see, according to David Anaya.

The other exhibit is “Backstage Pass: Baron Wolman and the Early Years of Rolling Stone,” takes a looks at the history of the Rolling Stone magazine and its time during the rock-n-roll era. Both exhibits will open March 2, 2020, run through January 3, 2021.

For more information on all the exhibits and events at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, visit the related links section.