Louisiana authorities issue child endangerment alert after girl taken from hospital at gunpoint

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) -The Louisiana State Police on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office have issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert. Detectives are requesting assistance in locating 12-year-old Andreana Miller.

Andreana is approximately 4’7” and 135lbs. She was taken at gunpoint from 1516 Jefferson Highway at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish at approximately 5 p.m. Friday. Andreana was last seen leaving the hospital wearing a white Ochsner hospital gown.

Andreana was abducted at gunpoint by her grandmother, identified as 66-year-old Evelyn Miller, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants. It is believed Evelyn was carrying a revolve- style pistol.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has recovered the vehicle that was used in the initial abduction. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either subject is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office at 504-227-1400.

Copyright 2020 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

