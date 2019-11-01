Low voter turnout expected in early voting for Brazos County

You have a little bit of time left if you'd like to vote early in Brazos County.

The polls close at 7:00p.m. Friday. Friday is the last day of early voting before Election Day.

There was a small, but steady stream of voters casting their ballot at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility during the lunch hours.

As of Halloween 622 people had voted early in Brazos County.

Brazos County currently has around 111,000 registered voters.

Election Day is Tuesday November 5.