Lucky foods to eat on New Year's Day

It is always good to start off a new year on a strong foot, and one way to do that is by eating certain foods on New Year’s Day.

According to traditions passed down by generations of families located predominately in the southern United States, foods like black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread are seen to bring good luck for the entire year if eaten on New Year’s Day.

Foods like mustard greens or collard greens, represent prosperity and money, black-eyed peas are lucky, and cornbread represents gold, according to Tommy Durens, owner of Shannon’s Café.

“We have this every New Year Day to bring the New Year in right,” said Durens.

Durens who has been eating these foods on New Year’s Day his entire life also pairs all of these dishes with baked yams, chitterlings, baked spare ribs, and hog maw.

Shannon’s Café is located at 601 San Jacinto Lane in Bryan.

Shannon’s Cafe is currently closed for the holiday season but will reopen on January 13th, 2020. They will resume their normal business hours of Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

