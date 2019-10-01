Luke-warm Pumpkin Spice: October starts above average in the Brazos Valley

August was the 4th warmest on record in Bryan - College Station. September was the 2nd warmest ever on record. October is kicking off with summer heat.

The calendar may have flipped to a month better suited for pumpkins, flannel shirts, thick sweaters, and warm drinks...but summer has yet to let go.

Early October, on average, is expected to bring the Brazos Valley morning lows in the mid-60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Instead, October 1st started in the mid-70s and ended in the mid-90s. To put these temperatures in perspective, walking outside Tuesday seemed more like walking out the door to a late August day.

Sultry, summer air lingers for several more days. Afternoon highs are expected in the mid-90s through Thursday, falling to the low-to-mid 90s by Friday and the weekend. While not record highs, consistent temperatures 5° - 10° ABOVE average close out the first week of the month.

Relief is scheduled for early next week!

The first cold front of the season is expected to arrive in the Brazos Valley Monday morning. Current forecast trends bring morning temperatures to the 50s & 60s starting Tuesday morning with afternoon highs rebounding to the upper 70s and low 80s for a few days.

Hang in there, Brazos Valley.