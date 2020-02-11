Lumber Liquidators coming to Post Oak Square shopping center

You can expect to see a new store coming to the Post Oak Square shopping center off of Harvey Road in College Station.

The Oldham Goodwin Group announced that Lumber Liquidators signed a long-term lease with the real estate agency, so you can expect to see the new business by the end of the spring.

Lumber Liquidators is a flooring company that provides hardwood, bamboo flooring, accessories, tools and more.

The store is going to open its doors this spring, where the Lifeway Christian Store used to be. This is located between Burke’s Outlet and T.J. Maxx.