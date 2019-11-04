Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Common misconceptions about the disease

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a time to spread information about the deadly disease that affects millions every day.

Megan Martin is a lung health navigator at CHI St. Joseph Health. She joined First News at Four to explain some common misconceptions about lung cancer and its prevalence in the U.S.

1. Lung cancer is the largest single cause of cancer deaths in the United States:

TRUE. There are more deaths from lung cancer than from colon, breast, and prostate cancer combined.

2. Tobacco smoking is the most common cause of Lung Cancer:

TRUE. When you’re a smoker, you are 30 times more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer in your life.

3. Lung Cancer is typically found in the early stages:

FALSE. Lung cancer is not usually symptomatic.

4. Developing Lung Cancer depends on both genetic and non-genetic factors:

TRUE. Genetic, environmental, and behavioral factors all contribute to your risk.

5. There is no way to screen for Lung Cancer:

FALSE. Low-dose lung screening programs exist for patients who qualify.

See the video player above for the full conversation with Martin.