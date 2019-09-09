Lyft, Bud Light partner to provide discounted safe rides to Aggie football games

Aggie fans can receive $5 off a safe ride to or from home football games this season.

The discounted rides come from rideshare service Lyft in partnership with Bud Light.

“With college football season in full swing, Lyft is excited to offer Aggie fans reliable transportation with Ride Smart Game Day in partnership with Bud Light,” said Janet Peavy, General Manager, Lyft San Antonio and Houston. “We are proud to serve The 12th Man and assist the thriving student body and loyal alumni ease their game-day transportation as they navigate Kyle Field.”

To access your discounted ride for the upcoming home game against Lamar, apply the code AGGIESAFERIDE2 during checkout on the Lyft app. Claim your credits for all home games on the Lyft blog here.

The fine print from Lyft: Limited quantities available. Valid only on specified game day, and pickup or drop-off must be within the coverage area. Cannot be combined with other ride credit or offers.

