The Lyons Extension Education Club is kicking off its 34th annual Lyons Christmas Cottage.

It's happening November 1-2 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lyons Community Center.

The shopping event features homemade crafts for sale, a bake sale, and a raffle.

Money raised will go toward a 4-H graduating senior scholarship, the Somerville Fire Department, and the Somerville Area Assistance Ministries.

For more information, call 979-200-9227.