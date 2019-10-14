MADD responds to passing of former national president Laura Dean Mooney

Mothers Against Drunk Driving issued a statement over the weekend in response to the passing of College Station's Laura Dean Mooney.

Full Statement from MADD:

MADD is devastated to learn that former National President Laura Dean Mooney passed away Thursday night at her home in Texas. She was 59.

Laura was a fierce and tireless advocate for tougher drunk driving laws, law enforcement and the victims of impaired driving. She served as MADD’s National President from 2008 to 2011. Laura came to MADD after her husband, Mike Dean, was killed by a drunk driver in 1991, just eight months after their daughter, Tara, was born.

Laura became a MADD volunteer in 1993. Fifteen years later, when MADD announced she was the new National President, Laura reflected on the tragedy that led her to MADD. “This was the saddest day of my life. My husband was killed for no reason and my daughter was fatherless,” she said. “There wasn’t Thanksgiving that year. My daughter’s life, my life, and that of all the families involved changed forever. Fortunately, I decided to do something about this horrific event by trying to prevent others from suffering the same kind of pain. MADD makes the roads safer and I wanted to be part of that.”

MADD extends our sincere condolences to Laura’s husband, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, Tara, and her entire circle of family, friends and colleagues. We join them in grieving this tragic loss.

A Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Grace Bible Church- Anderson, 700 Anderson Street in College Station.

Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville. All events are open to the public.

To sign a digital guestbook click here to be directed to the Hillier Funeral Home web page.

Mayor Karl Mooney is establishing a fund with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley to honor his wife.

Memorial contributions should be made payable to:

CFBV - Laura Mooney Fund benefiting Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

Checks should be mailed to:

Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley

P.O. Box 2622

Bryan, TX 77805-2622

