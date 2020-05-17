50 Years of Dancing: Local dance studio owner surprised with parade

MCM Dance Studio is the oldest dance studio in the Bryan-College Station area.

Sunday would have been the studio’s 50th anniversary. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MCM was forced to cancel.

Cheryl Montalbano has owned the studio for the entirety of its existence and the anniversary recital would have been a milestone.

On Sunday afternoon, the teachers, students, and parents of MCM surprised Montalbano with a drive-by parade in front of her house. Cars honked their horns and students shouted words of encouragement as they passed by.

Needless to say, Montalbano was overwhelmed with gratitude.

"I actually speechless but it was the most awesome thing they could've done because I didn't expect it. Just to see them driving up made my heart happy," said Montalbano.

The surprises didn't end with the parade. former students made a video for Montalbano congratulating her anniversary.

