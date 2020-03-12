MCPHD confirms second presumptive case of COVID-19

Montgomery County Public Health District in conjunction with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management confirmed the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

The test has been sent to the CDC for confirmation. The case is under investigation and has shown the patient, a woman in her 40s, has traveled to New Orleans recently but has not traveled abroad.

The patient resides in South Montgomery County is currently being treated at a hospital in Montgomery County. The previous presumptive case of COVID-19, a man in his 40s, is also currently hospitalized in Montgomery County and is awaiting confirmation from the CDC.

There is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19 at this time and no medications approved to treat it. The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

