MISSING VETERAN: Iraq War Veteran last seen in League City, Texas

Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery team in South Texas, posted an active search for a missing Iraq War Veteran identified as Aaron Balaban, 36.

The missing persons notification indicates Balaban was last seen in League City, Texas on February 10, 2020 at around 10:30 pm.

"They have found evidence that Balaban may be in hiding” and pointed out that “his PTSD may be a factor in his disappearance," said Texas EquuSearch Director of Operations David White.

Balaban was wearing blue jeans, a dark green light weight puff jacket and tennis shoes.

If you have information regarding Balaban's whereabouts, call the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.