MSC OPAS aims to make you laugh in their latest production

MSC OPAS is gearing up for a big pair of performances next week with their production of "The Play that Goes Wrong".

The production is is a classic murder mystery full of mishaps and madcap mania resulting in a riotous explosion of comedy. It's being described as a hysterical and fun show to watch.

You can catch the show on February 18 and 19 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium.

Tickets range from where you would like to sit. For that information you can visit their website.