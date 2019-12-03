MSC OPAS presents new holiday line -up

MSC OPAS has a full line-up for the holiday season and they're inviting you to come and enjoy the shows.

The Midtown Men kick off the performances tonight, December 3 with rock-and-roll holiday hits. This performance will feature performers from the original cast of "Jersey Boys".

On Thursday, December 5 The Boston Brass and Brass All-Stars Band will perform swing-style Christmas music.

There will be two performances of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol on Sunday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the MSC OPAS website. Ticket prices will vary.