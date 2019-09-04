Machete-wielding man arrested for Texas Avenue robbery

An Iola man is in custody after police say he used a machete to steal a man's bicycle on the side of Texas Avenue.

Bryan officers came out to Texas Avenue near Hensel Avenue Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. after a 911 call.

Authorities say Heriberto Ariza, 48, was cursing at traffic and when the victim rode by he started chasing him with the machete. The victim was afraid he was about to be attacked so he jumped off his bike.

According to the victim, Ariza started walking away with the bike until he heard police sirens. He tried to throw the bike away before officers got to the scene.

Ariza was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.