Madison County Judge says curfew will remain in effect despite state shelter-in-place expiring

Madison County Judge Tony Leago says he will allow a Stay Safe order to expire on April 30 for residents.

It follows an Executive Order issued April 27 by Governor Abbott that says a statewide stay at home order will expire on the same day.

However, in a press release Thursday, Judge Leago said a curfew will remain in effect for all Madison County residents.

Governor Abbott told KBTX on Tuesday that after April 30, there should be no mandated order that requires people to stay home.

"After April 30th, there should be no mandate that people stay at home at any particular time. Whether it be a curfew or otherwise," said Governor Abbott.

The Madison County curfew was announced April 13 from 11:59 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each day.

Right now, Madison County has two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Judge Leago says 56 tests have been initiated so far, there are 4 tests pending.

Governor Abbott suggested people over the age of 65 should continue to stay home, if possible.

Abbott says that 75% of all COVID-19 deaths in Texas have been people who are 65 years of age and older.

