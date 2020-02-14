Madison County attempted murder suspect jailed with $9 million bond

A Madison County attempted murder suspect remains jailed with bond set at $9 million.

Adam Carter, 34, was arrested Tuesday night after a four-hour manhunt that ended nearby his home.

The manhunt began after Carter rammed a woman’s vehicle and fired at least two shots at the victim’s car with her children also inside.

It has been indicated the victim and Carter are going through a domestic dispute.

Carter is charged with aggravated assault against family with a deadly weapon and two counts of child endangerment with imminent danger of serious bodily injury.